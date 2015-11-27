WRAPUP-After Australian cyclone, coking coal spikes as China chases U.S. supplies
* Cyclone takes out 2.5 mln tonnes thermal coal - Noble (Updates with new prices, China's return to market, fresh comment, graphics)
KANO Nov 27 A suicide bomber hit a procession of Shi'ite Muslims in Nigeria's Kano state as they walked to the city of Zaria to pay homage to their founder in the country, security sources and a Shi'ite leader said.
Muhammad Turi said that 21 people had been killed and more wounded. The police were not immediately able to confirm the death toll. (Reporting By Nnekule Ikemfuna and Ardo Abdallah, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
CHINESE DALIAN COKING COAL JUMPS 7 PERCENT TO $197.8 PER TONNE, A 2017 HIGH, AFTER CYCLONE DISRUPTS AUSTRALIAN SUPPLIES
CARACAS, April 4 Venezuelan security forces quelled masked protesters with tear gas, water cannons and pepper spray in Caracas on Tuesday after blocking an opposition rally against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.