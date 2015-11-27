KANO Nov 27 A suicide bomber hit a procession of Shi'ite Muslims in Nigeria's Kano state as they walked to the city of Zaria to pay homage to their founder in the country, security sources and a Shi'ite leader said.

Muhammad Turi said that 21 people had been killed and more wounded. The police were not immediately able to confirm the death toll. (Reporting By Nnekule Ikemfuna and Ardo Abdallah, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Angus MacSwan)