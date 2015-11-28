LAGOS Nov 28 Militant Islamist group Boko Haram
has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a procession
of Shi'ite Muslims that killed at least 21 people in northern
Nigeria's Kano state, the SITE monitoring service reported on
Saturday.
Friday's attack near the village of Dakozoye took place a
week after two female bombers blew themselves up at a mobile
phone market in Kano, killing at least 14 people and wounding
more than 100.
Jihad monitoring service SITE Intelligence said Boko Haram
-- which rarely claims responsibility for attacks -- had named
the bomber in a message on Twitter.
"When our brother reached his target, he detonated his
explosive belt amidst their gathering," SITE quoted the message
as saying. Reuters could not immediately verify the statement or
the authenticity of the Twitter account.
Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state
adhering to strict Sharia law in northeast Nigeria since 2009.
About 2.1 million people have been displaced and thousands have
been killed during the six-year insurgency.
The group, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State,
gained control of large swathes of territory in 2014 before
being pushed back by Nigerian troops and forces from
neighbouring countries.
Since then it has carried out attacks in crowded areas such
as religious gatherings, markets and bus stations. Suspected
Boko Haram militants have killed more than 1,000 people since
President Muhammadu Buhari took office in May.
They have also mounted attacks in neighbouring Chad,
Cameroon and, most recently, Niger where the government accused
the militant group of killing 18 people in a raid on a village
near the border with Nigeria earlier this week.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi in Dubai; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Helen Popper)