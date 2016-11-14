KANO Nigeria Nov 14 At least one person was killed during clashes between Shi'ite Muslims and police during a religious procession in the northern Nigerian city of Kano on Monday, both sides said.

Nigeria's largest Shi'ite group, the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, accused police of firing live ammunition and tear gas.

Kano police spokesman Magaji Majita said a police sergeant was killed, without going into further details. (Additional reporting by Garba Muhammad, in Kaduna; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)