KADUNA, Nigeria, July 1 An explosion at a busy intersection in the north Nigerian city of Kaduna on Tuesday wounded two people but caused no deaths, police said.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police Umar Shehu told Reuters by telephone that the blast struck a road in the city called Nnamdi Azikwe Way around 8.30 p.m. (1930 GMT).

The city lies along Nigeria's "Middle Belt", where its largely Christian south and Muslim north meet, and has been targeted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the past. (Reporting by Garba Mohammed; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)