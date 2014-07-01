KADUNA, Nigeria, July 1 An explosion at a busy
intersection in the north Nigerian city of Kaduna on Tuesday
wounded two people but caused no deaths, police said.
Kaduna State Commissioner of Police Umar Shehu told Reuters
by telephone that the blast struck a road in the city called
Nnamdi Azikwe Way around 8.30 p.m. (1930 GMT).
The city lies along Nigeria's "Middle Belt", where its
largely Christian south and Muslim north meet, and has been
targeted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the past.
(Reporting by Garba Mohammed; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)