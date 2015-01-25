MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Jan 25 Nigeria's military repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on Borno state capital Maiduguri in the northeast of the country, security sources said on Sunday.

The insurgents, who are trying to carve out an Islamic state, began attacking the city on Sunday just after midnight.

Scores of militants and soldiers were killed, a military source and a civilian joint taskforce leader said. They did not give a civilian death toll. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)