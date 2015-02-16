YAOUNDE Feb 16 Presidents from the 10-nation Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC) pledged in an extraordinary meeting on Monday to create an $87 million emergency fund to fight the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.

"My counterparts from the CEEAC and I decided to create an emergency fund of 50 billion CFA francs ($86.72 million) to fight Boko Haram," Gabon's President Ali Bongo, who attended the one-day summit in Cameroon, said on his personal Twitter account.

The insurgents have killed thousands and kidnapped hundreds in a five-year insurgency in northern Nigeria, and have recently intensified cross-border raids on neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad area. ($1 = 576.5600 CFA francs) (Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg Kevin Liffey)