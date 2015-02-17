NIAMEY Feb 17 Soldiers shot dead a suicide
bomber suspected of belonging to Islamist militant group Boko
Haram on Monday after he tried to detonate an explosive belt
near a military post in the southern Niger town of Bagara, the
army said on Tuesday.
Three Boko Haram fighters armed with knives also attacked a
military post and wounded a security agent in the town, an army
statement said.
Boko Haram has launched attacks into Cameroon, Niger and
Chad from Nigeria as part of a six-year insurgency that aims to
set up a breakaway Islamic state and now threatens the Lake Chad
region.
The African Union has authorized nations including Niger to
mount a counter-insurgency campaign.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki, Editing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg and Angus MacSwan)