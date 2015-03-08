N'DJAMENA/NIAMEY, March 8 The armies of Chad and
Niger launched a joint offensive against Boko Haram in Nigeria
on Sunday, entering via neighbouring southeast Niger, military
sources said.
"We can confirm that Chadian and Nigerian forces launched an
offensive this morning from Niger. The offensive is underway,"
said Colonel Azem Bermandoa, spokesman for Chad's army.
Niger military sources said troops were attacking militants
from the Islamist group in Nigeria's Borno State.
(Reporting by Madjiasra Nako and Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing
by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)