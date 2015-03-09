NIAMEY, March 9 Troops from Chad and Niger have
freed two towns in northern Nigeria previously held by Boko
Haram militants, the first gains made in a joint offensive
launched at the weekend, Niger military sources said on Monday.
About 30 Nigerien and Chadian soldiers were injured in
fighting over Malam Fatouri and Damasak, a day after thousands
of troops crossed the border to retake areas held by the Sunni
Islamist group, whose insurgency has forced Nigeria to delay an
election and neighbours to mobilise their armies.
"We have kicked the enemy out of these areas and they are
now under our control," one of the military sources said.
Damasak, the town furthest into Nigeria, is 10 km (6 miles)
south of the Niger border, where Niger and Chadian troops have
been massing in recent weeks ahead of the offensive.
The source said that about 300 Boko Haram militants had been
killed in fighting. There was no official confirmation of the
toll and it was not possible to verify the figure.
"We had permission from Nigeria for this action," the source
said. There was no immediate comment from Nigeria, which has
launched its own offensive against the militants, whose gains
forced Nigeria to delay elections that were due in February.
Boko Haram's 6-year insurgency, who aims to carve out a
caliphate in Nigeria's northeast, has killed thousands. The
group has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, which rules a
self-declared caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria, according to
an audio clip posted online on Saturday.
Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin have this year mobilised
forces to help Nigeria defeat the group after it seized swathes
of territory and mounting cross-border attacks.
Nigeria and its neighbours have been working to pull
together plans and rules of engagement for a regional force of
8,700 troops but cooperation between the region's armies has
been strained at times.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by David Lewis;
Editing by Giles Elgood)