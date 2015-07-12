NIAMEY, July 12 Suspected Boko Haram militants
launched an attack on the prison in the southern Niger town of
Diffa late on Saturday, military sources said, in an apparent
bid to free fellow members of the Nigerian Islamist group held
there.
Three of the assailants and one soldier were killed before
the attack was repelled, the sources said. Boko Haram also
attacked the prison in February.
"When the attack was repelled, the assailants fled, probably
back into the town," one military source said. "We are searching
for them."
A second military source said the attackers may have been
residents of Diffa, as no one had seen them enter the town.
Boko Haram is seeking to carve out an Islamic state in
northeast Nigeria. Despite losing territory to an offensive by
regional militaries this year, Boko Haram has carried out a wave
of deadly attacks in Nigeria, Chad and Niger in recent weeks.
The group has sworn allegiance to Islamic State, which has
declared an Islamic caliphate in the large parts of Iraq and
Syria that it controls.
