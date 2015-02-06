NIAMEY Feb 6 Boko Haram militants clashed on
Friday with soldiers in Niger, who were reinforcing border
positions to fend off the insurgency that is spreading from
Nigeria into neighbouring states, officials in Niger said.
At least five local soldiers were wounded, they said.
The fighting is taking place in the southeastern region of
Diffa where Chad has sent hundreds of troops to help Niger take
on Boko Haram at its long, porous border.
Violence erupted when Boko Haram fighters, who have seized
swathes of territory in Nigeria, attacked the Niger town of
Bosso from the neighbouring Nigerian town Malam Fatori, a
military source said.
Niger and Chadian troops were holding their positions in the
town, he said.
A second source told Reuters by telephone, "There is heavy
weapons fire from both sides. The fighting is intense and we
have at least five injured in our ranks."
Boko Haram, which wants to set up an Islamic emirate in
northern Nigeria, has emerged has the worst threat to Nigeria
security as the nation, Africa's top oil producer and biggest
economy, heads to a presidential election on Feb. 14.
The militants are also increasingly threatening neighbouring
Chad, Niger and Cameroon, prompting regional leaders to come up
with a joint plan to defeat them.
Chad has deployed some 2,500 soldiers to neighbouring
Cameroon and Niger as part of this effort. Niger's parliament is
due to vote on Monday on a proposal by the government to send
its troops into Nigeria to fight Boko Haram.
(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Bate Felix;
Editing by David Lewis and Louise Ireland)