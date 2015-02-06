(Recasts with toll, Chad general wounded)
By Abdoulaye Massalaki
NIAMEY Feb 6 Niger's forces killed 109 fighters
from the Islamist militant group Boko Haram on Friday as they
repulsed attacks on Bosso and Diffa, two southeastern towns near
the Nigerian border, Niger state television said.
Four Niger soldiers were killed, 13 were wounded and two are
missing after the fighting in Bosso against Boko Haram, whose
five-year insurgency is spreading from Nigeria to neighbouring
states. Four Niger soldiers were wounded in Diffa.
"At around 9 a.m. elements of the Boko Haram terrorist group
launched two simultaneous attacks at Bosso and Diffa. At Bosso,
Niger's defence forces helped by Chadian troops neutralised the
assailants," said the statement by Defence Minister Karidio
Mahamadou on state television.
Chad deployed war planes to repulse the attack, military
officials in Niger said earlier.
There was no independent confirmation of the numbers killed.
General Yaya Doud, commander of Chadian forces deployed
north of Lake Chad, was shot in the stomach in Bosso, a Chadian
security source said. He has been evacuated to hospital in
N'Djamena for treatment.
"The Boko Haram attack from Malam Fatori (in Nigeria)
against the town of Bosso and the bridge at Doutchi in the Diffa
region has been repulsed. We have Chadian planes bombarding the
locality," said a Niger military source.
Boko Haram has seized territory in northeastern Nigeria as
part of a five-year insurgency for an Islamist state. Around
10,000 people were killed last year and the militants
increasingly stage cross border attacks.
The insurgency is the worst threat to Nigeria's security as
the nation, Africa's top oil producer and biggest economy, heads
to a presidential election on Feb. 14.
The militants are also increasingly threatening neighbouring
Chad, Niger and Cameroon, prompting regional leaders to come up
with a joint plan to defeat them.
Chad has deployed some 2,500 soldiers to neighbouring
Cameroon and Niger as part of this effort. Niger's parliament is
due to vote on Monday on a proposal by the government to send
its troops into Nigeria to fight Boko Haram.
