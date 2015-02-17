* Nigeria has a history of political thuggery
* Oil producing Rivers State is a major flashpoint
* PDP denies APC accusation of being behind bombs
LAGOS, Feb 17 Five explosions and a burst of
gunfire hit an opposition rally in the town of Okrika in
southern Nigeria's oil producing Rivers state on Tuesday,
wounding several people, witness and the governor of the state
said.
Opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Rotimi
Amaechi was not at the rally. The town is home to Patience
Jonathan, wife of President Goodluck Jonathan.
Rivers state has been struck with several bomb blasts, none
of them fatal, in the build up to an election now set for March
28 after it was postponed from last Saturday. This one targeted
the rally of APC governorship aspirant Dakuku Peterside.
Nigeria has a long history of political thuggery and
intimidation that have repeatedly marred its polls since the end
of military rule in 1999.
Violence is rising ahead of voting, and Rivers state, where
outgoing Governor Ameachi defected to the opposition APC in
2013, is considered one of the major flashpoints. Unidentified
assailants threw dynamite at opposition coalition offices in
Rivers State a month ago.
Amaechi blamed the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP).
"It is intimidation. They don't want people to come out and
vote because they know they'll lose," he said.
The PDP spokesman for Rivers state Emmanuel Okah said by
telephone that it was a clash between rival "cultists", Nigerian
university gangs that combine occult rituals with criminal
activities.
"Violence does not end well and it is for that reason that
we have continued to encourage our PDP members to remain
peaceful and law-abiding despite the recurring cases of
provocation by the APC...." Okah later said in a statement.
The police did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The presidential election was meant to take place last
Saturday, with a governorship poll two weeks later, but the
electoral commission delayed it by six weeks on the advice of
the military.
