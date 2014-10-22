* Little filters from N'djamena talks with insurgents
* Chadian diplomat says Nigeria announcement precipitous
* Political calculations seen behind truce announcement
By Emma Farge and Lanre Ola
N'DJAMENA/MAIDUGURI Oct 22 Nearly a week after
Nigeria announced a ceasefire deal with Boko Haram, which it
said would include the release of more than 200 schoolgirls
kidnapped by the Islamist group, there is still no sign of the
girls being freed.
Talks took place this week between the government and the
Islamist militant group in the Chadian capital, but they are
shrouded in secrecy. A series of attacks blamed on Boko Haram
fighters since the announcement, meanwhile, has raised doubts
over government claims of a truce.
Nigeria's precipitous announcement, seemingly for domestic
political reasons ahead of elections next February, could
jeopardise the prospects of an accord to free the girls and
bring peace to the northeast.
"I sense Nigeria rushed to announce the deal with
electoral-political calculations in mind," said Mark Schroeder,
vice president of Africa Analysis at the Stratfor consultancy.
"Getting a victory with the schoolgirls and a short-term
truce with Boko Haram could be positive for President Goodluck
Jonathan's campaign," he said.
The announcement of the truce came a day before a rally of
the president's supporters in Abuja, although he has yet to
announce his candidacy.
Some residents of Nigeria's northeast, which has born the
brunt of the insurgency, also saw political calculations behind
the announcement and doubted the talks in N'Djamena would lead
to a lasting peace.
"The government just wants to (win) 2015 elections at all
costs," said Joel Peter, who runs a barber's shop in Maiduguri,
the city at the heart of the Boko Haram insurgency.
"Only the government is ready for ceasefire, not Boko Haram.
Government is tired of insurgency and it hasn't been winning the
war ... but Boko Haram aren't tired," he said. "For the Chibok
girls, let's wait and see,"
A senior Chadian diplomatic source who requested anonymity
said Jonathan made the announcement to show he had obtained a
result but a deal had not yet been finalised.
"Our feeling is that they acted precipitously. They should
have waited until they at least had some of the girls. I don't
know anyone in the country who actually knows where they are,"
the diplomat said.
The fact that the announced ceasefire has been broken does
not mean that there was no deal in the works, he said, because
it may take time to get the message down Boko Haram's fragmented
chain of command.
It is still not clear which faction of this decentralised
insurgent movement was involved in the talks, nor whether it is
the one holding the girls, but the Chadian diplomat said the
Nigerian government has accepted it as a representing Boko
Haram.
Boko Haram, which only communicates messages via jihadist
videos of its purported leader Abubakar Shekau, has not yet
commented on the alleged truce.
(Additional Reporting by Bate Felix in Abuja, Moumine
Ngarmbassa in N'Djamena; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Tim
Cocks and Giles Elgood)