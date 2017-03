JOS May 20 At least 118 people were killed in two blasts on Tuesday in Jos, Nigeria, the National Emergency Management Agency said, raising the death toll from 46 reported earlier.

"We've now recovered 118 bodies from the rubble," said Mohammed Abdulsalam, coordinator of the agency in Jos. "This could rise by morning, as there is still some rubble we haven't yet shifted."

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)