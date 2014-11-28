UPDATE 3-OPEC says oil stocks still increasing, Saudis raise output
* Non-OPEC 2017 supply growth forecast raised to 400,000 bpd (Adds Saudi output in paragraph 2)
Nov 28 At least 81 people were killed in a gun and bomb attack on a mosque in Nigeria's second biggest city of Kano on Friday, sources from two hospitals visited by Reuters said.
Police earlier put the figure at 35. (Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Non-OPEC 2017 supply growth forecast raised to 400,000 bpd (Adds Saudi output in paragraph 2)
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Updates with LNA saying it has retaken ports. Add air strikes, other details)
DUBAI/WARSAW, March 14 State-owned Qatargas has agreed to double volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to Poland's gas firm PGNiG to 2 million tonnes per year at a price that may have positive impact on PGNiG's bottom line, the companies said.