WASHINGTON Jan 13 Nigeria's election next month
is a factor behind the sharp increase in attacks by Boko Haram
Islamist militants in the north of the country, the U.S. State
Department said on Tuesday.
Spokeswoman Marie Harf said, however, that the Feb. 14
presidential election should go forward despite the violence,
which the United Nations and human rights groups say has forced
about 20,000 Nigerians to flee to neighboring countries in
recent weeks.
"There has been a sharp escalation in the number of reported
casualties," Harf told a daily briefing. "We do believe the
election is a factor."
Harf said Boko Haram previously used events such as
elections to stir up tensions. The election is expected to be a
close contest between President Goodluck Jonathan and his
leading challenger Muhammadu Buhari.
"Boko Haram has tended to, particularly around something
like an election, use political issues or sensitivities to try
to enflame tensions," she said. "We have seen that as one of
their tactics and that is why it is so important to move forward
with the election, because we believe it's important."
Boko Haram's insurgency began in 2009, but the number and
scale of the attacks has risen sharply since last year after the
government imposed emergency rule in three worst-hit states in
northern Nigeria.
Amnesty International has said Boko Haram may have killed
some 2,000 people around Jan. 3 in Baga in northern Nigeria.
Harf said it was hard to independently verify that figure.
