* Sitting governor disqualified from ruling party vote
* Oil-producing state is key to Nigeria's economy
YENAGOA/ABUJA Nov 13 The powerful
governor of Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan's home state
Bayelsa has been disqualified from taking part in a
gubernatorial primary, his party said, raising the risk of a
dangerous political row in the oil-producing region.
Officials from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
listed sitting governor Timipre Sylva as one of four people who
failed to get through a screening process to stand in next
week's primary.
They did not give any explanation for their decision.
State governors are among the most powerful politicians in
Nigeria, wielding influence over national policy and in some
cases controlling budgets larger than small African nations.
Sylva's office issued a statement urging his supporters to
be calm but said he was disappointed by the ruling.
"Sylva considers it disturbing that his full membership of
the PDP is being abridged. In particular, his fundamental right
to vote and be voted for has been trampled upon by his own
party, a party he has contributed so much in building," the
statement read.
"Consequently, Governor Sylva and his supporters are
reviewing the decision of the (PDP's) National Working
Committee."
Nigeria held nationwide presidential, local and
gubernatorial elections in April that international observers
said were the fairest since the end of military rule in 1999.
They were also some of the bloodiest as post-election
violence left hundreds dead.
Five state governorship votes were delayed until 2012
because the incumbents had another year left on their tenure.
Bayelsa, one of three states in Nigeria's oil-producing
Niger Delta, is a volatile region, where oil theft, pipeline
sabotage and kidnappings are common.
President Jonathan was Bayelsa state governor before
becoming vice-president in 2007.
(Reporting by Samuel Tife and Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe
Brock; Editing by Andrew Heavens)