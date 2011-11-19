* Ruling party defies court injunction blocking vote
* PDP disqualifies sitting governor from re-election
* Helicopters, soldiers guard state amid security fears
By Samuel Tife
YENAGOA, Nigeria, Nov 19 Security fears kept
Nigeria's president from attending his party's gubernatorial
primary on Saturday in his home state that has been tainted by
an escalating row over the incumbent governor's exclusion from
running.
Security was unusually tight for a local vote in the
oil-producing state of Bayelsa, where political violence
involving armed gangs has in the past had an impact on energy
infrastructure in a key region for Africa's largest crude oil
export business.
Goodluck Jonathan was expected to be back in his home region
as the special guest but the heightened security risks kept him
hundreds of miles north in the capital Abuja, his office said.
Helicopters swooped overhead and hundreds of armed soldiers
guarded the streets of the state capital Yenagoa as delegates
voted overwhelmingly for Henry Dickson as the PDP candidate in
the Bayelsa governorship election in February next year.
Dickson won 365 of 384 votes cast.
He is a member of the national assembly and will now be
favourite to become the next governor of Bayelsa, something most
Nigerians would not have believed a week ago.
The PDP on Nov. 13 listed sitting governor Timipre Sylva as
one of four people who failed to get through a screening process
to stand in Saturday's vote, the first time an incumbent PDP
governor has been excluded from running for re-election in the
party's primary.
Sylva and his supporters cried foul and won a court
injunction last week delaying the vote until the PDP explained
to the high court in Abuja why the sitting governor had been
disqualified, but the party went ahead anyway.
Two candidates walked out of the primary saying the vote was
not valid because of the court injunction and the absence of the
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). INEC said it
did not attend because of the court order.
Western diplomats and PDP sources said Sylva had made
enemies at the very top of the party. Jonathan and Sylva are
from the same area but the president has not spoken about his
exclusion.
State governors are among the most powerful politicians in
Nigeria, wielding influence over national policy and in some
cases controlling budgets larger than small African nations.
The PDP is dominant in southern states and the incumbent
governor is usually the firm favourite to win re-election.
Nigeria held nationwide presidential, local and
gubernatorial elections in April that international observers
said were the fairest since the end of military rule in 1999.
They were also some of the bloodiest as post-election
violence left hundreds dead.
Five state governorship votes were delayed until 2012
because the incumbents had another year left on their tenure.
Bayelsa, one of three states in Nigeria's oil-producing
Niger Delta, is a volatile region, where oil theft, pipeline
sabotage and kidnappings are common.
Pirates hijacked three ships in the waters around Bayelsa
and took five people hostage on Friday, elevating fears that the
political wrangling could lead to unrest.
Jonathan was Bayelsa state governor before becoming vice
president in 2007.
(Reporting by Samuel Tife; Writing by Joe Brock)