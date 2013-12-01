ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 1 A minority party kept
hold of the governorship of Nigeria's eastern Anambra state on
Sunday after a partial re-run of a flawed election that was seen
as a test of organisers 18 months before presidential polls.
Authorities ordered parts of the local vote to be repeated
after an official from the Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC) distributed the wrong voting materials to
polling stations.
He was later handed over to the police for investigation.
Past elections in the continent's most populous country and
biggest oil producer have been marred by accusations of
widespread fraud.
But international observers largely praised INEC for its
handling of 2011 national elections, saying they were the
fairest since the end of military rule in 1999.
Voting materials arrived late in other parts of Anambra
state for the Nov. 16 election and hundreds turned out to vote
but complained that their names were not on the register.
After the re-run, Governor Willy Obianyo of the All
Progressives Grand Alliance party was declared winner.
The country's main opposition All Progressives Congress had
called for the vote to be cancelled in the entire state but INEC
rejected the plea.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonu; Writing by Tim Cocks;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)