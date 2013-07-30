After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
LAGOS, July 30 The Nigerian unit of Lafarge Cement said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 13.8 billion naira, up 13 percent from 12.2 billion naira a year ago.
Shares in Wapco, which has gained 70 percent since the start of the year, were trading flat at 99.50 naira at 1031 GMT.
Turnover at the local unit of the world's biggest cement maker grew to 49.5 billion naira during the six months to June 30, as against 46.3 billion naira a year earlier. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.