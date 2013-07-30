LAGOS, July 30 The Nigerian unit of Lafarge Cement said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit rose to 13.8 billion naira, up 13 percent from 12.2 billion naira a year ago.

Shares in Wapco, which has gained 70 percent since the start of the year, were trading flat at 99.50 naira at 1031 GMT.

Turnover at the local unit of the world's biggest cement maker grew to 49.5 billion naira during the six months to June 30, as against 46.3 billion naira a year earlier. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)