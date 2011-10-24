ABUJA Oct 24 Nigeria's powerful governors
applied to the supreme court on Monday to block the federal
government's planned removal of $1 billion from the country's
crude oil savings to set up a sovereign wealth fund (SWF).
Nigeria's finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, laid out
a timeframe for the launch of the country's SWF last week, in
what was supposed to be the start for Africa's biggest oil
exporter of improvement in the management of often-squandered
crude oil earnings.
She had said dialogue with the governors was progressing
well, and they had agreed that the government would set-up the
SWF with an initial $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account
(ECA), where Nigeria saves oil revenue above a benchmark
price.
But the governors asked the supreme court to stop the
federal government "from making any withdrawals howsoever from
the account styled the 'Excess Crude Account' (or any account
replacing same by any name howsoever) pending the hearing and
determination of a suit."
The suit refers to a case brought in 2008 when the
governors asked the federal government to pay into the federal
accounts 5.51 trillion naira ($34.7 billion) it says was
accrued during the period 2004 and 2007 from the proceeds of
crude oil sales, petroleum profits tax and oil royalties.
The governors' appeal is an embarrassment for
Okonjo-Iweala, who left her role as a managing director of the
World Bank to join President Goodluck Jonathan's cabinet in
August.
State governors are among the most powerful politicians in
Nigeria, wielding influence over national policy and in some
cases controlling budgets larger than small African nations.
The SWF is supposed to replace the ECA, which critics say
gives no clear basis on which to determine how the savings
should be shared between layers of government.
The fund was also supposed to better protect oil earnings
after the ECA was raided in recent years. The account
contained more than $20 billion when late President Umaru
Yar'Adua came to power in 2007, but by the end of last year
held less than $1 billion. Okonjo-Iweala said last week it now
holds $6 billion.
Nigeria was one of three OPEC member states not to have a
sovereign wealth fund. The government said the fund will
provide a firmer legal basis to ringfence Nigeria's savings.
It has three main aims: saving money for future
generations, providing financing for badly-needed
infrastructure, and providing a stabilisation fund to defend
the economy against commodity price shocks. ($1 = 158.850
Nigerian Nairas)
(Reporting by Camnillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Padraic Cassidy)