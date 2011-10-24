ABUJA Oct 24 Nigeria's powerful governors applied to the supreme court on Monday to block the federal government's planned removal of $1 billion from the country's crude oil savings to set up a sovereign wealth fund (SWF).

Nigeria's finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, laid out a timeframe for the launch of the country's SWF last week, in what was supposed to be the start for Africa's biggest oil exporter of improvement in the management of often-squandered crude oil earnings.

She had said dialogue with the governors was progressing well, and they had agreed that the government would set-up the SWF with an initial $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA), where Nigeria saves oil revenue above a benchmark price.

But the governors asked the supreme court to stop the federal government "from making any withdrawals howsoever from the account styled the 'Excess Crude Account' (or any account replacing same by any name howsoever) pending the hearing and determination of a suit."

The suit refers to a case brought in 2008 when the governors asked the federal government to pay into the federal accounts 5.51 trillion naira ($34.7 billion) it says was accrued during the period 2004 and 2007 from the proceeds of crude oil sales, petroleum profits tax and oil royalties.

The governors' appeal is an embarrassment for Okonjo-Iweala, who left her role as a managing director of the World Bank to join President Goodluck Jonathan's cabinet in August.

State governors are among the most powerful politicians in Nigeria, wielding influence over national policy and in some cases controlling budgets larger than small African nations.

The SWF is supposed to replace the ECA, which critics say gives no clear basis on which to determine how the savings should be shared between layers of government.

The fund was also supposed to better protect oil earnings after the ECA was raided in recent years. The account contained more than $20 billion when late President Umaru Yar'Adua came to power in 2007, but by the end of last year held less than $1 billion. Okonjo-Iweala said last week it now holds $6 billion.

Nigeria was one of three OPEC member states not to have a sovereign wealth fund. The government said the fund will provide a firmer legal basis to ringfence Nigeria's savings.

It has three main aims: saving money for future generations, providing financing for badly-needed infrastructure, and providing a stabilisation fund to defend the economy against commodity price shocks. ($1 = 158.850 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Camnillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)