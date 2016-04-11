CORRECTED-Daily FX volumes rise 6.7 percent in March, CLS says
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
LAGOS, April 11 Nigeria's Wema Bank plans to seek shareholders' approval next month to enter into acquisition or merger talks with a rival and also to raise bonds or preference shares, it said on Monday.
The mid-tier lender said in a notice it will hold a meeting of shareholders on May 5. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.