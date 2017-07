LAGOS, July 20 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Wema Bank plans to raise equity by 2018 to bolster its capital ratio and cut its operating cost as its new digital strategy gains traction, a senior executive said on Thursday.

The mid-tier lender said it cut loan growth this year to between one to two percent of total loans, down from 22.3 percent growth last year, Chief Finance Officer Tunde Mabawonku told an analysts call. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)