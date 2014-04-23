LAGOS, April 23 Nigeria's Wema Bank
said on Wednesday said it swung to a pretax profit of 591
million naira ($3.64 million) in the first-quarter from loss of
853 million naira in the same period last year, sending its
shares higher.
Gross earnings rose to 10.15 billion naira during the three
months to March 31, against 7.96 billion naira a year earlier,
the regional bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock
Exchange.
Shares in Wema rose 1.0 percent to 1.0 naira at 1028 GMT.
($1 = 162.12 naira)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Keiron Henderson)