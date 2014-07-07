BRIEF-Al Mudon International Real Estate posts FY profit
* FY net profit 334,223 dinars versus net loss of 940,593 dinars year ago
LAGOS, July 7 Nigeria's Wema Bank said on Monday it had secured $70 million from foreign lenders to finance trade and lending to small-scale businesses.
The mid-tier lender said in a statement $50 million would go towards financing trade, while the remainder would help support lending to small businesses.
Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation and biggest economy, is booming, but businesses are often constrained by a lack of credit and punitive interest rates.
Wema said in April it had swung to a pretax profit of 591 million naira ($3.6 million) in the first quarter from a loss of 853 million in the same period a year before. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
March 19 Abyaar Real Estate Development Company :
DUBAI, March 19 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors lack fresh cues from overseas markets and await first- quarter corporate earnings before taking large new positions.