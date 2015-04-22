LAGOS, April 22 Nigeria's Wema Bank said on Wednesday its first quarter pretax profit rose 4 percent year-on-year to 615.28 million naira ($3 million) compared with a year earlier.

Revenue also rose to 8.92 billion naira in the three months to end-March from 8.30 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement without giving a reason for the rise in earnings.

($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)