LAGOS, April 22 Nigeria's Wema Bank said on Wednesday its first quarter pretax profit rose 4 percent year-on-year to 615.28 million naira ($3 million) compared with a year earlier.
Revenue also rose to 8.92 billion naira in the three months to end-March from 8.30 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement without giving a reason for the rise in earnings.
($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)
