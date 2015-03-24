LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's Wema Bank said on Monday it grew its 2014 pretax profit by 59 percent to 3.09 billion naira, from 1.94 billion naira aa year earlier.

Gross earnings also rose to 35.45 billion naira, against 28.54 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)