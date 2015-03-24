Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's Wema Bank said on Monday it grew its 2014 pretax profit by 59 percent to 3.09 billion naira, from 1.94 billion naira aa year earlier.
Gross earnings also rose to 35.45 billion naira, against 28.54 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: