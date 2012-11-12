BRIEF-Republic Services files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kQAEUv) Further company coverage:
LAGOS Nov 12 Nigerian regional lender Wema Bank aims to raise 35 billion naira ($222.22 million) in tier 1 capital by year-end, with a view to meeting requirements to become a national bank again, the bank said on Monday.
Wema, one of the lenders forced to recapitalise its operations by the central bank in the wake of a financial crisis, decided to meet tougher requirements by scaling down its business to become a regional bank in the 2009.
Regional banks can only operate in 6-12 of Nigeria's 36 states. They only need a 10 billion naira to meet the minimum capital base requirement, compared with 25 billion naira for national banks.
The lender said in a statement that it was at an advanced stage in raising the capital and that it had already secured commitments for 15 billion naira from core investors. ($1 = 157.5000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Purchaser and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement