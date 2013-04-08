LAGOS, April 8 Nigerian regional lender Wema
Bank said on Monday it had received regulatory
approval to issue a 35 billion naira ($220 mln) private share
placement to strategic investors by the end of April, and apply
to become national bank again.
Wema was one of the lenders forced to recapitalise its
operations by the central bank in the wake of a financial crisis
that nearly sank it and eight other lenders. It decided to meet
tougher requirements by scaling down its business to become a
regional bank in the 2009.
The regional lender said it will issue 23 billion ordinary
shares at 1.50 naira per share to the investors and use the
proceeds from the fund raising to expand its operations and
boost its IT systems.
Wema, which was established in 1945, said it will start the
process of securing a national banking license from the central
bank after the share sale.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)