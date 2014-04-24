BRIEF-MKB posted HUF 9.5 bln after-tax profit in 2016 after big loss in 2015
Hungary's MKB posted HUF 9.5 billion after-tax profit in 2016 versus HUF 76.4 billion loss in 2015
LAGOS, April 24 Nigeria's Zenith Bank said on Thursday its first-quarter pretax profit rose to 28.91 billion naira ($179 million), up from 28.87 billion in the same period last year.
Gross earnings at the top tier lender rose 8 percent year-on-year during the three-month period to 94.32 billion naira, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.6500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)
Hungary's MKB posted HUF 9.5 billion after-tax profit in 2016 versus HUF 76.4 billion loss in 2015
March 21 Chengdu Qianfeng Electronics Co., Ltd.: * Says no payment for FY 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/C7EIqb Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves issuance of fixed-rate non-convertible bonds with duration of up to 5 years and expected to be issued in the amount of up to 350 million euros ($377.69 million)