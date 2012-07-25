UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico oversight board taps ex-Cleary lawyer as general counsel

Feb 23 The federally appointed board tasked with managing Puerto Rico's finances hired retired attorney Jaime A. El Koury, formerly of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, as its general counsel, it announced on Thursday. El Koury, a graduate of Yale Law School, will lead the board's role in helping the U.S. territory restructure some $70 billion in debt. Cleary was counsel to the Puerto Rican government during much of ex-Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's 2013-2017 administrat