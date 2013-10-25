LAGOS Oct 25 Nigeria's Zenith Bank said on Friday its nine month pretax profit rose 11 percent to 83.03 billion naira ($522.92 million), compared with 75.22 billion naira the same period a year ago. Gross earnings at the bank also rose by same margin of 11 percent to 255.29 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, from 229.16 billion naira last year, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 158.78 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa. Editing by Jane Merriman)