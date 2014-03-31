CORRECTED-Iceland flags new step in lifting of capital controls
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
LAGOS, March 31 Zenith Bank, Nigeria's third-biggest lender by assets, has named long-serving Peter Olisamedua Amangbo as new chief executive after its current head was confirmed as the next governor of the country's central bank.
Executive director Olisamedua Amangbo, who has been with the bank for more than 21 years, will become CEO with effect from June 11, Zenith said in a Nigerian Stock Exchange filing.
Outgoing Zenith chief Godwin Emefiele was appointed last month to replace suspended central bank governor Lamido Sanusi. His appointment was confirmed by Nigeria's senate last week. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Oludare Mayowa and David Goodman)
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Icelandic authorities will present changes to the country's capital controls later on Sunday, a central bank spokesperson said.
* FY net loss 1.7 million dinars versus loss of 6.1 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 12 Hard currency curbs imposed by Nigeria's central bank have helped boost local food production, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele was quoted as saying by two newspapers on Sunday.