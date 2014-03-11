BRIEF-Blank check co, Colony Global Acquisition Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing
LAGOS, March 11 Zenith Bank's 2013 pretax profit rose to 110.59 billion naira ($673 million), up 8.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, and it will pay a dividend of 1.75 naira per share, the Nigerian bank said on Tuesday.
Gross earnings grew to 351 billion naira during the period to December 31, against 307 billion naira in 2012, the company said.
Zenith, Nigeria's third biggest lender by total assets, increased its proposed dividend payment by 9.4 percent from 1.60 naira per share it paid in 2012. ($1 = 164.35 Naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)
SYDNEY, March 14 A top Australian central banker said on Tuesday said the calming effect of tighter rules on housing lending might be fading and regulators stood ready to impose more restrictions if necessary to head off risks in the market.
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.