LAGOS, March 11 Zenith Bank's 2013 pretax profit rose to 110.59 billion naira ($673 million), up 8.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, and it will pay a dividend of 1.75 naira per share, the Nigerian bank said on Tuesday.

Gross earnings grew to 351 billion naira during the period to December 31, against 307 billion naira in 2012, the company said.

Zenith, Nigeria's third biggest lender by total assets, increased its proposed dividend payment by 9.4 percent from 1.60 naira per share it paid in 2012. ($1 = 164.35 Naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Joe Brock)