LAGOS Feb 14 Nigerian Breweries (NB) said on Friday its 2013 pre-tax profit rose to 62.24 billion naira ($380.8 mln), up 12 percent year-on-year.

Gross revenue at NB, the local business of Dutch brewer Heineken, grew to 268.61 billion naira during the period to December 31, against 252.67 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

NB proposed to pay 4.50 naira dividend. ($1 = 163.45 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Merriman)