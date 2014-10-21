LONDON Oct 21 Nigeria's sovereign wealth fund
said its investment programme over the next six months,
including on infrastructure, will go ahead, even as revenues
that provide its capital are hit by falling oil prices.
Uche Orji, Chief Executive of the Nigeria Investment
Authority, highlighted one of the vehicle's core aims is to
manage oil export windfalls to cushion the economy in harder
times.
"The oil price, yes, it's come down. But frankly, let's not
forget why this fund was set up. It was to prepare us for days
like this," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an African
investment conference in London on Tuesday.
Orji conceded that weakness in the international oil market
would affect the fund but he remained focused on deploying
existing assets to investment in infrastructure projects in
sectors such as transport, power and healthcare.
"Obviously we get funded from the oil price so if it's
lower, it will affect us. But ... our plan in the next six
months is to fully deploy what we've been given. We still
haven't fully deployed our capital yet," he said.
Oil prices have dropped more than 25 percent since
June on strong supply, signs of weak growth in demand and
indications that key oil producers, particularly Saudi Arabia,
have a limited appetite to cut output to bolster prices.
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer and most populous nation,
established the Sovereign Investment Authority (SIA) in 2011
with $1 billion of seed capital in an effort to manage oil
export revenues.
The fund is split into three components, a 'Stabilisation
Fund' to act as a buffer against economic turbulence, an
Infrastructure Fund and a Future Generations fund.
Orji left a job as a managing director in UBS's equities
division in New York in 2012 to move back to Nigeria and run the
fund.
Though the fund has now completed its allocation to private
equity, it is still looking for new opportunities in
infrastructure, he said.
"We still have gaps in our infrastructure fund. We've only
made about three commitments so far so we have quite a few more
to go," he said.
According to the fund's website, the infrastructure vehicle
accounts for up to 40 percent of total assets with a similar
amount allocated to the portion managed for future generations
and the remaining 20 percent set aside for economic
stabilisation.
