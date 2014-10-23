UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAGOS Oct 23 Nigerian Breweries, unit of Heineken said on Thursday its pre-tax profit for the 9-month to September climbed 10.5 percent to 42.58 billion naira ($257.20 million), compared with 38.53 billion naira last year.
Revenue also rose to 194.74 billion naira against 190.3 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The company also proposed an interim dividend of 1.25 naira per share to shareholders, payable on Nov. 20. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources