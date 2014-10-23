LAGOS Oct 23 Nigerian Breweries, unit of Heineken said on Thursday its pre-tax profit for the 9-month to September climbed 10.5 percent to 42.58 billion naira ($257.20 million), compared with 38.53 billion naira last year.

Revenue also rose to 194.74 billion naira against 190.3 billion naira in the same period of last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The company also proposed an interim dividend of 1.25 naira per share to shareholders, payable on Nov. 20. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)