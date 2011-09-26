* Cbank sells outside 3 pct band around 150 vs USD

* Not a move to devalue - analysts, traders

* Cbank monetary policy has been to defend naira (Adds analyst comment, recasts)

By Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha

ABUJA, Sept 26 The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold naira outside the weakest edge of its target on Monday, but said it has not yet decided to change its policy of keeping the local currency inside a 3 percent band around 150 to the U.S. dollar.

The CBN has set a target of maintaining the naira within the range of +/- 3 percent of 150 naira to the dollar but at its bi-weekly auction on Monday the central bank sold $350 million at 155.02 to the dollar, 3.3 percent beyond 150.

"There has been no decision as yet to change stance. We breached the target for the first time in I believe a year. Let's see how the week goes," CBN Governor Lamido Sanusi told Reuters.

The dollar sales by the CBN were short of the $551.27 million demanded. The naira has been depreciating in recent weeks as dollar demand outpace supply and global risk aversion pulls investment to safer havens.

The naira closed at 157.90 to the dollar on the interbank market, from Friday's close of 156.65 per dollar.

The IMF said earlier this year that the naira was overvalued and that a more flexible approach to currency control would cushion external shocks to sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest economy.

Sanusi has said a stable exchange rate is crucial for maintaining price stability and attracting foreign investment.

The CBN has been raising interest rates for more than a year to curb high inflation and support the naira and to allow a devaluation now would mark a surprise switch in policy.

"I doubt very much it is a deliberate attempt to weaken the naira because this flies in the face of everything they have been trying to do," said Razia Khan, Head of Africa Research at Standard Chartered.

DEMAND REACTION

"It may just be a short term reaction to continued elevated demand - changing the price at which forex is available is another means of influencing demand for forex."

Traders said strong demand for the dollar from gasoline importers and companies building up raw materials inventory continue to put pressure on the local currency.

Local unit of French Total sold about $58 million to some banks on Monday, but this was not sufficient to provide support.

Dealers said the outlook favoured further depreciation of the naira unless the central bank intervened to bring back the exchange rate within range targeted at the beginning of the year.

"It will not matter how much dollar the oil companies sell to banks, the market will continue to take its cue from happenings at the official window," another traders said.

The naira had eased to its lowest level in more than two years at 157.92 to the dollar last Wednesday, but rallied to 156.65 on Friday on expectations of large dollar inflows from energy firms month-end dollar sales and possible increase supply at the bi-weekly auction on Monday.

"The upside risks to USD/naira have increased given the combination of substantially loose fiscal policy, oil revenue leakages and poor domestic sentiment," said Samir Gadio, research analyst at Standard Bank.

"Whether the outcome of today's auction is intentional or not, we believe more hikes in the MPR (benchmark interest rate) and the cash reserve requirement ratio are unavoidable in coming months in order to somewhat offset the effects of loose fiscal policy on USD/naira and boost the incentive to hold naira." (Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ron Askew)