LAGOS Oct 31 The Nigerian naira weakened against the U.S dollar on both the interbank and central bank's window on Monday as demand for the greenback outstripped supply at both markets, traders said.

The local currency closed at 159.52 to the dollar on the interbank, weaker than the 156.40 a dollar Friday's closed.

Traders said the central bank failed to clear all demand at its auction on Monday, while request from end-users excluded from the official window exerted more pressure on available currency at the interbank.

The central bank three weeks ago banned petroleum dealers, sourcing dollars at its official window for imports and restricted sales at its auctions to foreign firms taking the currency offshore because they can buy from the interbank.

On the bi-weekly auction, the central bank sold only $200 million at 150.25 to the dollar, short of the $242.34 million demanded and the $345.12 million sold at 150.05 naira to the dollar at last Wednesday's auction.

"We have demands in the market because of those companies that were excluded from the bi-weekly auction, while the supply side remain weak," one dealer said.

Traders said local units of ExxonMobil and Total sold $50 million each, but was not enough to provide support for the local currency.

The naira currency has been fluctuating between 156-160 naira to the dollar in last two weeks because of the regular direct sales of dollars to some lenders by the central bank in its moves to provide stability in the forex markets.

Dealers said the regulator sold unspecified amount of dollars to some banks on Friday, outside its regular auction, helping to provide support for the naira that same day, but with demand on Monday the naira again depreciated at the interbank market.

"Naturally, if the central bank decides to sell dollar directly to some banks tomorrow, the naira will appreciate again," another dealer said, adding that expectations of month-end dollar inflows from oil companies could also help the local currency to strengthen in the week.

Most oil companies operating in the Africa's biggest crude oil exporter usually sell dollars on month-end basis to obtain naira for their domestic operations, helping also to provide liquidity and support for the local currency.