Dec 4 Nighthawk Energy Plc :

* Recently instituted a new commodity hedging program

* Use of financial derivatives will allow Nighthawk to provide more certainty around future drilling programs, cash liquidity

* 364,940 barrels are currently hedged via Nymex-WTI crude oil swaps over period December 2014 to November 2017 inclusive, at average Nymex-WTI price of $74.70 per barrel

* Within this total, 291,360 barrels are hedged in calendar 2015 at average price of $74.55 per barrel, about 50 pct of company's expected total oil sales on net basis for calendar 2014

* Going forward, will closely monitor expected production volumes, liquidity requirements, Nymex-WTI price, and may layer in more hedges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)