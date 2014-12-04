Dec 4 Nighthawk Energy Plc :
* Recently instituted a new commodity hedging program
* Use of financial derivatives will allow Nighthawk to
provide more certainty around future drilling programs, cash
liquidity
* 364,940 barrels are currently hedged via Nymex-WTI crude
oil swaps over period December 2014 to November 2017 inclusive,
at average Nymex-WTI price of $74.70 per barrel
* Within this total, 291,360 barrels are hedged in calendar
2015 at average price of $74.55 per barrel, about 50 pct of
company's expected total oil sales on net basis for calendar
2014
* Going forward, will closely monitor expected production
volumes, liquidity requirements, Nymex-WTI price, and may layer
in more hedges
