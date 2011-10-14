* Says current market conditions rules out possibility of
buyout
* Plans to raise up to 5 mln euros through equity share sale
* Shares down 7 pct
Oct 14 U.S.-focused oil explorer Nighthawk
Energy , whose efforts to buy the Jolly Ranch project in
Colorado were dampened by weak market conditions, said it would
raise money through a share sale to fund a new work programme
there.
Nighthawk, which was in talks to buy out operator and
50-percent stakeholder Running Foxes Petroleum's stake in the
project, now plans to raise 5 million euros ($6.9 million)
through a placing and open offer to finance the work programme.
"The current overall market conditions have determined that
the acquisition cannot be executed," the company said in a
statement on Friday.
"The company is proposing to push ahead with the first steps
in the new work programme, undertaking improvements to existing
wells and drilling a number of new wells, commencing in early
2012."
In April, the explorer said a study conducted at its Jolly
Ranch project in Colorado estimated probable and proved reserves
(2P) of 55,000 barrels of oil, which was lower than what
investors had hoped for.
Last year, Nighthawk had said it would abandon its other
projects and concentrate solely on the Jolly Ranch project, one
of the initiatives that Chief Executive Tim Heeley started after
taking over.
Nighthawk's shares, which have lost more than a quarter of
their value over the past month, were down 7 percent at 3.1
pence at 0724 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
($1 = 0.636 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)