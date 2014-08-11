Aug 11 Mobile service provider NII Holdings Inc
, which operates under the Nextel brand in Latin
America, said it may have to file for bankruptcy after reporting
its ninth quarterly loss in a row.
"Despite the actions we've taken to improve our operational
performance, we have fallen short in our efforts, leaving the
company with a liquidity position that is not sufficient to
support the business," Chief Executive Steve Shindler said in a
statement.
NII, which in March hired financial firms to advise on a
potential sale of the company, said it will not be able to
continue to operate unless it can "restructure debt obligations,
find a strategic solution or some combination of those
approaches."
The company ended the second quarter with a net debt of $4.8
billion.
NII's quarterly loss widened to $623.3 million, or $3.62 per
share, from $396.4 million, or $2.30 per share, a year earlier.
The company lost 77,000 subscribers in the quarter ended
June 30.
Operating revenue fell 23 percent to $968.8 million.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze
Jamal)