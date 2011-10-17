(Corrects deal value in headline to $110 mln from $100 mln)

Oct 15 Software trainer NIIT said on Saturday it has sold its U.S. unit's entire stake in Element K Corp, a step-down subsidiary, to Ireland-based SkillSoft Ltd for $110 million.

Element K Corp provides management training services and builds content.

NIIT has also signed a long-term strategic and licensing agreement with SkillSoft to become a product and content developer for the Irish firm, the Indian firm said in a statement.

"This partnership will enable NIIT to rapidly expand its managed service business," Vijay Thadani, chief executive, NIIT, said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)