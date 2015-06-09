By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK, June 9
NEW YORK, June 9 Nike Inc has settled a
lawsuit against three former shoe designers it had accused of
stealing its commercial secrets and taking them to German rival
Adidas AG with plans to open a footwear design studio
in Brooklyn.
The designers' attorney, Matt Levin, said in a statement
Tuesday that the case had been resolved through a confidential
settlement. Both Nike and Adidas declined to comment, but a
clerk with the state court in Oregon, where the lawsuit was
filed, said both sides agreed to dismiss the matter on June 4.
Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker, sued Denis
Dekovic, Marc Dolce and Mark Miner last December for at least
$10 million in damages, alleging that the trio started
consulting for Adidas while still working at Nike, violating
their non-compete agreements.
Before leaving Nike, the complaint alleged, the designers
copied sensitive documents, including drawings for an unreleased
shoe made for one of Nike's sponsored athletes, and tried to
cover their tracks by erasing emails and text messages from
their work-issued cellphones and laptops.
Nike's complaint said the trio brought Adidas information
about Nike's plans for its running, sportswear and soccer lines
and pitched Adidas on a design studio that was a knockoff of its
own design lab.
Last September, Adidas announced it would open an urban
footwear design studio in Brooklyn, to be staffed by Dekovic,
Dolce and Miner.
Nike also claimed that Adidas knew of the non-compete
agreements and promised to pay for any legal fallout.
In a countersuit filed in May, the designers had claimed
that Nike invaded their privacy and broke federal law in
accessing their personal electronic communications. They said
Nike's corporate culture was "stifling their creativity" and
that their idea for a design studio did not rely on Nike's
confidential information.
The case is Nike, Inc v Denis Dekovic, Marc Dolce, and Mark
Miner, in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the
County of Multnomah, No. 14-cv-18876.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Jonathan Oatis)