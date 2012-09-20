BRIEF-Allergan agrees to acquire Zeltiq for $2.48 bln
* Allergan has agreed to acquire Zeltiq for $56.50 per share, or $2.475 billion
Sept 19 Nike Inc is beefing up its capacity to use its cash to purchase its own shares, with the board of the world's largest sportswear maker approving an $8 billion buyback program.
The new $8 billion four-year repurchase program for Nike's class B stock will follow the company's current $5 billion buyback plan once that program is completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2013, Nike said on Wednesday.
"Over the past 10 years, Nike has returned $10 billion to shareholders through the repurchase of more than 167 million shares," Chief Executive Mark Parker said in a statement, adding that share buybacks are a prudent use of Nike's cash.
Nike has a market value of $44 billion based on its closing share price Wednesday of $97.66 and its 453.87 million shares outstanding.
Another U.S. company, CVS Caremark, also announced a big $6 billion share buyback program on Wednesday.
* Allergan has agreed to acquire Zeltiq for $56.50 per share, or $2.475 billion
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.
Feb 13 Asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP appointed Lynn Mah senior vice president and head of EMEA marketing.