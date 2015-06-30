(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Knight will contribute 128.5 mln
shares to Swoosh, not that he owns only those shares)
June 30 Nike Inc, the world's biggest
sports shoe company, said it had started a succession plan for
Chairman Phil Knight and said he would transfer his ownership in
the company to Swoosh, a limited liability company.
Knight said he recommended current CEO Mark Parker to
succeed him as chairman, expectedly in 2016.
Nike said Knight will contribute 128.5 million Class A
common stock in the company to Swoosh, which represented about
15 percent of combined total outstanding Class A and Class B
common stock.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)