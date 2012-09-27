* Q1 EPS $1.23 vs estimates $1.12
* China futures orders down 5 percent
* Q1 rev $6.7 bln vs estimates $6.42 billion
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Sept 27 Nike Inc's posted a 12 percent
drop in first-quarter earnings and orders in China for the next
several months fell for the first time in three years, choking
off what had been a growth engine for the world's largest
sportswear maker.
The slumping orders overshadowed earnings that beat
analysts' expectations, sending shares down 3 percent after the
market closed on Thursday.
"The (Chinese) consumer is becoming more discerning and
sophisticated. At the same time the economy seems to be slowing,
creating short-time challenges for retailers," Charlie Denson,
president for the Nike brand, said on a conference call with
analysts.
"It's a natural evolution we've seen in many markets, so
we're not surprised," he said.
Futures orders, or orders of Nike-branded shoes and clothes
scheduled for delivery from September 2012 through January 2013,
rose 6 percent. In China, futures orders fell 5 percent in the
quarter, after rising 27 percent last year.
Nike is the latest global company to be hit by the economic
slowdown in China, which has hurt demand for everything from
tractors to trench coats.
Companies like Nike have come to count on China and other
emerging markets for rapid growth, compared with mature markets
like the United States.
"There is a fear, North America is not a growing market, you
need China to work," Rahul Sharma, founder and managing director
at retail consultancy Neev Capital, said. However, China is
still not Nike's largest market.
He said investors were overreacting to the drop in orders
from China which were no surprise.
Nike, which already had some excess inventory there, is
finding it difficult to tackle intense competition and frequent
promotional sales by local brands, while distributors and
retailers are wary of the economy.
Some analysts said Nike was doing right in not forcing its
distributors to take on more orders in a slowing market, rather
taking a short-term hit for long-term benefits.
Finance Chief Don Blair said the company is working towards
aligning its manufacturing volume more tightly with futures
orders as it "resets" the market, reiterating that China is a
long-term growth opportunity for the company.
"The worst thing would be that Nike pressures distributors
to pile on stock (to keep futures orders up)," Sharma said.
THE NUMBERS
For the quarter ended Aug. 31, Nike earned $1.23 a share
compared to $1.36 a share last year. Analysts on average
forecast $1.12 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income was $567 million, compared with $645 million last
year in the same quarter.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $6.7 billion, compared with the
average analyst estimate of $6.42 billion.
Gross margins fell to 43.5 percent from 44.3 percent a year
earlier. The rate of decline in gross margins has eased from
recent quarters as higher prices for Nike products and
cost-cutting have helped mitigate the impact of rising materials
and labor costs.
Shares of the company, which recently approved an $8 billion
buyback program, were trading at $93 Thursday after the bell.
They closed at $96 on the New York Stock Exchange.