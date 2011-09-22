* Q1 EPS $1.36 vs est $1.21
* Q1 sales $6.08 bln vs est $5.75
* Worldwide futures orders for Nike brand up 16 percent
* Shares up 5.4 percent
(Adds details on sales, futures orders, analyst comment)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Sept 22 Nike Inc topped Wall Street's
profit estimates as the world's biggest athletic shoe and
clothing maker staved off margin pressure with strong sales and
price increases, sending its shares up more than 5 percent in
trading after the bell.
The company, which also owns brands like Converse, Cole
Haan, Umbro and Hurley, said sales rose 35 percent in emerging
markets and 15 percent in Greater China. Together these regions
contribute about 23 percent of Nike's business.
Sales in North America rose 16 percent in the first quarter.
The Nike brand's futures orders, a closely watched measure
of demand in coming months, were up 16 percent to total $8.5
billion.
Demand for shoes and clothes carrying the swoosh logo
scheduled for delivery from September through January 2012 were
up 27 percent in China and 22 percent in other emerging markets.
"All indications are that the brand is continuing to gain
momentum in a world where many retail driven companies are
seeing pretty subdued revenue growth," Matt Arnold, consumer
discretionary analyst for Edward Jones, said.
"(The growth) is very much poised to continue, and with the
product innovation they have ... they should be set up to
succeed in the holiday period," he said.
Like all apparel makers, Nike has been facing margin
pressures as raw materials and freight charges get more
expensive, but price rises and more sales from high-margin
company-owned stores and its website ensured a smaller hit in
the first quarter.
Gross margins slid by 270 basis points, below the
300-basis-point fall the company had anticipated.
Nike, which competes with European sportswear groups Adidas
(ADSGn.DE) and Puma , saw income rise 15 percent to
$645 million, or $1.36 a share. Overall revenue rose 18 percent
to $6.08 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.21 a
share on revenue of $5.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Beaverton, Oregon based Nike's shares were trading at $88.55
post market Thursday, after closing at $84.18 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Anthony Kurian)