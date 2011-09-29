(Follows alerts)

* Names Michael Egeck as CEO

* Egeck to begin on Oct. 3

Sept 29 Nike Inc named Michael Egeck as the chief executive of its Hurley International LLC unit, which makes surfing and skateboarding clothes.

Egeck, 52, was most recently president of True Religion Brand Jeans, a premium brand of True Religion Apparel Inc .

In May, Nike had said Jim Calhoun, the then CEO of Hurley, will become CEO and president of its Converse brand. Roger Wyett was appointed interim CEO.

The company could not be reached for immediate comments.

Shares of Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike, the world's biggest athletic shoe and clothing maker, closed at $87.99 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel) arpita.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: arpita.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.net))