(Follows alerts)
* Names Michael Egeck as CEO
* Egeck to begin on Oct. 3
Sept 29 Nike Inc named Michael Egeck as
the chief executive of its Hurley International LLC unit, which
makes surfing and skateboarding clothes.
Egeck, 52, was most recently president of True Religion
Brand Jeans, a premium brand of True Religion Apparel Inc
.
In May, Nike had said Jim Calhoun, the then CEO of Hurley,
will become CEO and president of its Converse brand. Roger Wyett
was appointed interim CEO.
The company could not be reached for immediate comments.
Shares of Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike, the world's biggest
athletic shoe and clothing maker, closed at $87.99 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
arpita.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
arpita.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.net))